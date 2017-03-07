Traffic
March 7, 2017 10:43 pm

Woman killed after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Toronto police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Bloor Street West Tuesday afternoon. A woman later died in hospital.

Global News
A A

A woman has died in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west-end Toronto Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West near Ellis Park Road, west of High Park, at around 4 p.m.

Police said a vehicle travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Bloor Street West crashed into an eastbound vehicle, which forced it into another eastbound vehicle.

A woman was then extricated from her vehicle and taken to hospital where she later died.

Traffic services investigators were on scene for several hours gathering evidence.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News