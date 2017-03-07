Woman killed after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end

A woman has died in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west-end Toronto Tuesday.

Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West near Ellis Park Road, west of High Park, at around 4 p.m.

Police said a vehicle travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Bloor Street West crashed into an eastbound vehicle, which forced it into another eastbound vehicle.

Update: This is a traffic fatality. Traffic Recon' team OS. Road closures expected to remain til approx 10 pm. Will Update. ^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 7, 2017

A woman was then extricated from her vehicle and taken to hospital where she later died.

Traffic services investigators were on scene for several hours gathering evidence.