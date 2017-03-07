Woman killed after multi-vehicle crash in Toronto’s west end
A woman has died in hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in west-end Toronto Tuesday.
Toronto police were called to Bloor Street West near Ellis Park Road, west of High Park, at around 4 p.m.
Police said a vehicle travelling west in the eastbound lanes of Bloor Street West crashed into an eastbound vehicle, which forced it into another eastbound vehicle.
A woman was then extricated from her vehicle and taken to hospital where she later died.
Traffic services investigators were on scene for several hours gathering evidence.
