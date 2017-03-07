Global News’ John Sexsmith prepares body and mind for ‘intense’ operation

*EDITOR’S NOTE: In April 2012, Global Edmonton sports reporter John Sexsmith was diagnosed with prostate cancer. On Nov. 1, 2016, to mark the start of Movember, he opened up about his four-year fight with cancer for the first time. He talked about his Stage 4 diagnosis, explained what treatments he’s been undergoing and what impact the disease has had on his life and his family.

John has also been writing incredibly candid blog posts about his experience.

March 7, 2016. That was the day I officially began my leave from Global Edmonton. I was in terrible condition. I was exhausted and in constant pain. A lot has happened and changed since then.

My absence was originally only supposed to be for three months, then six months, then nine months — and now — exactly a year.

I’ve been fighting. Hard. And winning. (I think.)

READ MORE: Global reporter John Sexsmith on why he decided to share prostate cancer diagnosis

This has been the best four weeks of good days I’ve had since last spring. My Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) was 10.4 last February. I checked in at 1.3 last week. I’ve been without Androgen Deprivation Treatment for more than a year.

That’s significant.

READ MORE: Global reporter John Sexsmith grateful for Movember, support, ‘kind words, well wishes’

I’m still working out at a cancer rehab clinic and attending weekly yoga classes. I’m not alone. Last April, there were five of us sharing the gym at Corbett Hall. Now there’s 46 of us! Yes, 46. And it’s wall-to-wall yoga mats at Wellspring on Wednesday. Wellspring is a wonderful new cancer support centre in southwest Edmonton. We’re all in excellent condition and I’ve put on 12 pounds since my last blog.

That weight was greatly needed.

The Edmonton Prostate Cancer Support Group has also gained many new members. Unfortunately. But prostate cancer patients — or potential patients — are reaching out to the group. That’s fortunate. The group is a wealth of information and a tremendous resource for both social and medical support.

And so, now it’s official: I will undergo a cystectomy in May. It’s the reason I’ve been building up my body for this procedure. And my mind.

The operation is intense. It’s one of the most complicated surgeries in medicine. Two weeks in the hospital (if everything goes according to plan). And I could lose 30 pounds post operatively.

Yes. I’m slightly scared.

Because I’ve been around the hospital a lot more than I would have liked to be lately. My dad was admitted more than a month ago. He won’t be coming home. That has contributed to my angst.

READ MORE: Movember with Global Sports’ John Sexsmith: ‘I’m working on living’

But I’m also very encouraged.

This procedure won’t *save* my life, but should improve my *quality* of life. Hopefully, to the point that I can return to good ol’ Global again.

Wow. It’s hard to believe a year has passed.

READ MORE: John Sexsmith Blog: Over the holidays, remember health, kindness and dessert!

Still, I think I’ve accomplished a lot. From perfecting home-baked bacon bread (yes bacon bread – ask my wife – it’s awesome), to a scratchy little jig on the violin (ask my dogs – it has them howling), to a formidable Bantam AA fore-check (our record – not so formidable – but we can fore-check).

Yup. A lot has changed and most certainly happened in the last 12 months. But I can honestly say: I’m having the time of my life.

See ya’ in May or June.