MADD Canada, Opposition question McMorris’ return to Sask. Party caucus

Questions are being raised over former deputy premier Don McMorris’ return to the Saskatchewan Party caucus following a drunk driving conviction in September 2016.

McMorris wrote a letter asking to rejoin the caucus after spending the past seven months as an independent. On Monday, the government caucus voted to bring him back into the Sask Party fold.

READ MORE: Former deputy premier Don McMorris rejoins Sask. Party caucus after impaired driving conviction

Both MADD Canada and the opposition NDP said McMorris, who currently drives with an interlock system in his vehicle, should not be allowed to return to the caucus while still serving his sentence.

“It says, to a certain degree, that it’s okay to do these sorts of things,” said MADD’s Regina community leader Wendell Waldron.

“The message is that drinking and driving is not that serious, provided you don’t kill anyone.”

Opposition leader Trent Wotherspoon was quick to cite the assembly’s code of ethical conduct, which states that members must “act not only lawfully but also in a manner that will withstand the closest public scrutiny.”

“What message does this send to kids across Saskatchewan?” Wotherspoon asked the premier.

The premier noted that McMorris has served the Criminal Code penalty of his sentence and is now fulfilling the provincial portion of his sentence which includes using an interlock system.

Deputy house leader Jeremy Harrison explained that the MLA code of conduct is, in essence, just a guideline.

“It’s an aspirational document, it’s the highest standard we hope that elected members are going to be performing to,” he said.

When a reporter asked if there are any consequences for not following the code of conduct, Harrison said there were not.

MADD Canada said the government should adopt a more stringent code of ethics, a recommendation the organization brought forward months ago.

READ MORE: MADD and Sask. officials meet to talk impaired driving legislation

Waldron said there wasn’t much interest in the idea.

“[McMorris] is a perfect example of why it’s necessary to have a code of ethics because then you have a template in place of how to deal with these particular circumstances,” he said.

McMorris, who sat as an independent for Indian Head – Milestone immediately following his DUI, said he is now better positioned to fight for stronger impaired driving regulations as a member of the Sask Party caucus, emphasizing that technology would play a key role in eliminating drinking and driving.

“If you ever wanted to blue sky it and say let’s eliminate drinking and driving from the province you could do it,” McMorris said on Monday.

“You could put an interlock in every vehicle so everyone was tested before they drove. Now people aren’t ready for that in the province, I get push back when I mention it.”

McMorris resigned from cabinet after being charged with impaired driving last summer. He was pulled over on Highway 1 near White City on Aug. 6, 2016 at 11:30 a.m.