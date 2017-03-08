Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast
Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5am:
We have a fairly active weather pattern ahead as a parade of weather systems marches across BC.
Expect flurries to ease this morning. Although minimal snow is expected to accumulate in the valleys, areas near the mountains will receive up to 5 cm.
We will see a brief break midday, but then another wave of precip will start to roll in by tonight for the Central and Southern areas of the valley. (Northern areas will be drier tonight, but all areas will once again see the threat or rain or snow by tomorrow afternoon/evening).
Freezing levels will remain near the valley base today, but signs point to rising freezing levels (to about 1500m) by late tomorrow or Friday.
Today’s daytime high range: 0 to +6C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
