10-car collision on Highway 1 as storm rages in southeastern Saskatchewan

Ten vehicles are currently involved in a collision west of Regina as a blizzard sweeps through the region.

According to Moose Jaw EMS, 10 vehicles are involved in an accident on Trans-Canada Highway 1 between Moose Jaw, Sask and Regina. Paramedics from Moose Jaw and Regina are on scene.

White Butte RCMP have confirmed the accident is west of Pense, Sask.

Highway 1 between Belle Plaine and Balgonie is now closed.

Regina is still under a blizzard warning while Moose Jaw and Pense are under a blowing snow advisory.

RCMP said due to the weather conditions, travel is dangerous throughout many parts of the province.

On Monday afternoon, there were several highway closures near Estevan and Weyburn. These included highways leading into Manitoba and the United States.

More to come