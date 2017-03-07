Missing
March 7, 2017 6:13 pm

Vancouver police search for missing man

By Online News Producer  Global News

Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a hearing impaired and developmentally-challenged 66-year-old Richmond man.

A A

Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a hearing impaired and developmentally-challenged 66-year-old Richmond man.

Charles Waterman was last seen in the area of West 12th Avenue and Granville Street in Vancouver at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

Waterman shuffles with his toes pointed out as he walks and likes to frequent coffee shops.

Anyone who spots the 66-year-old is asked to stay with him and call 911.
Report an error
Missing
Richmond
Vancouver
VPD

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News