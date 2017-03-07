Vancouver police search for missing man

Vancouver police are asking for help in locating a hearing impaired and developmentally-challenged 66-year-old Richmond man.

Charles Waterman was last seen in the area of West 12th Avenue and Granville Street in Vancouver at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

He is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build, grey hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and black shoes.

Waterman shuffles with his toes pointed out as he walks and likes to frequent coffee shops.

Anyone who spots the 66-year-old is asked to stay with him and call 911.