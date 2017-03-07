Former Manitoba Bisons defensive lineman Eddie Steele headed to Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the addition of Winnipeg’s Eddie Steele on Tuesday.

Steele, 28, signed with the Roughriders after being released by the Edmonton Eskimos a little over a week ago. The move re-unites Steele with former Eskimos head coach and now Riders boss Chris Jones.

Steele played four seasons with the Eskimos. Last year he suited up for all 18 regular season games as well as two playoff games where he recorded 14 defensive tackles and one quarterback sack. He won the Grey Cup with the Eskies in 2015. Steele also played two seasons for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after they selected him in the third round of the 2010 CFL Draft.

Before turning professional Steele played for the Kelvin Clippers and the Manitoba Bisons where he won the Vanier Cup in 2007.