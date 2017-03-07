Halifax cab driver says some customers uneasy with news of alleged sex assaults

Sexual assault allegations over the past few years involving cab drivers and their passengers, including one that led to an acquittal last week, have led people to be uneasy about being customers, says one Halifax driver.

“It’s an emotional topic for me because I’m quite hurt that somebody would actually think twice about getting into my car,” said John Szczepanowski, who works for Yellow Cab Halifax.

“There is an air about it that people look at us like, ‘Can I trust you? Are you trustworthy? Are you going to do anything to me?'”

Justin Ghosn, CEO for the company, said the uneasiness hasn’t “drastically affected business,” but the company is still trying to find ways to improve passenger safety.

Plans are in the works to live-track customer’s journeys while in company cabs, and also record phone calls between employees and customers placed in the office.

WATCH BELOW: After the acquittal of a taxi driver on sex assault charges, other Halifax drivers are feeling the heat from women who say they feel unsafe getting into a cab. But drivers say they too are angry when they hear of an attack against a passenger, and they stress safety is their priority. Global’s Steve Silva reports.

Ghosn said many cab owners have also installed their own cameras inside.

The company is welcoming people to continue the safety conversation by sending in safety concerns and ideas to the company’s Facebook page.

“Tell us some of the things that you’d like to see us do, some of the things you want from us to feel more comfortable using a Yellow Cab,” Ghosn said.

Szczepanowski, who has been a cab driver for 17 years, said he doesn’t want people to judge cab drivers based on the alleged actions of a handful.

“I’m just like anybody else. I’m paying my mortgage, I’m putting my kids through school. I do this job by choice. I enjoy what I do for a living,” he said.