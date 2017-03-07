1 arrested following violent home invasion robbery in North York

Toronto police have one of two suspects under arrest in connection with a violent home-invasion robbery near the Jane and Finch area.

Two men reportedly forced their way into a residence near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue on February 27.

Police say one of the men was allegedly armed with a handgun and began striking a 21-year-old male resident on the head with it when he tried to fight back.

The other suspect reportedly armed himself with a pair of scissors and is also accused of striking the male resident on the head with them.

The two male suspects allegedly ransacked the man’s room, taking property and cash, before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Toronto police say when officers located and attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle, the man intentionally drove into the side of an unmarked police vehicle and escaped.

One of the suspects was identified following the investigation and was located by officers getting into a taxi near Dundas and George streets on Monday evening.

The taxi was stopped by police and 22-year-old John Geddes of Toronto was arrested. Police say the man was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun and a large quantity of cash at the time.

Geddes is facing 12 charges in connection with the incident, including robbery while armed with a firearm, forcible confinement, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance Tuesday morning.

The second suspect remains at large in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).