March 7, 2017 5:43 pm
Updated: March 7, 2017 5:50 pm

Inmates charged in February attack on officers at Calgary Correctional Centre

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

The Calgary Correctional Centre

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Two inmates have been charged with assault with a weapon after two peace officers were assaulted at the Calgary Correctional Centre last month.

One officer was initially assaulted by two inmates on Feb. 9, an Alberta Justice spokesperson said at the time. When a second correctional peace officer (CPO) tried to help his colleague, he was also injured.

“The injuries included cuts and bruises and both staff were taken to hospital for further diagnosis and treatment,” Veronica Jubinville wrote in a past email to Global News. The officers were released from hospital the next day.

Police said Tuesday the peace officers were able to force the two inmates into a cell after the brief struggle.

Hailu Milkel Ameha, 18, and Desi Robert Brown, 20, have each been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

The inmates will appear in court on Wednesday.

