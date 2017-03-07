New Brunswick junior hockey player suspended after brawl at game

A hockey player said to be involved in a brawl at a New Brunswick Junior Hockey League (NBJHL) game on Saturday has been suspended.

Sheldon Hay, NBJHL president, confirmed to Global News Tuesday that a player had been suspended for the 2017-18 season, including playoffs, for his role in the brawl.

In a video that has since gone viral, a player can be seen jumping over the glass in the penalty box to fight with spectators at the game between the Grand Lake Moose and the Southern Sting. The game was held at the Lord Beaverbrook Rink.

Police say they are not considering charges as a result of the fight.

READ MORE: Saint John police say no charges contemplated in NB hockey brawl,