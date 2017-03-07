Convicted murderer Jayme Pasieka to be sentenced March 31

Convicted murderer Jayme Pasieka will be sentenced at the end of the month.

The office of Pasieka’s lawyer, Peter Royal, confirmed to 630 CHED/ iNews880 Tuesday afternoon the sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

On March 3, a jury found Pasieka, 33, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two co-workers at the Loblaw warehouse in Edmonton in 2014.

The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Convicted murderers who are paroled remain on parole for life.

The jury was asked by the judge whether the two first-degree murder convictions should be served consecutively or concurrently. The jury unanimously decided not to make a recommendation.

The Crown has not indicated whether it will pursue consecutive sentences.

