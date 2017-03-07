Crime
March 7, 2017 4:23 pm

Convicted murderer Jayme Pasieka to be sentenced March 31

By Kirby Bourne 630 CHED

WATCH ABOVE: A jury found Jayme Pasieka guilty on all charges March 3, including two counts of first-degree murder for a 2014 warehouse stabbing. Fletcher Kent has the details.

A A

Convicted murderer Jayme Pasieka will be sentenced at the end of the month.

The office of Pasieka’s lawyer, Peter Royal, confirmed to 630 CHED/ iNews880 Tuesday afternoon the sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

On March 3, a jury found Pasieka, 33, guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two co-workers at the Loblaw warehouse in Edmonton in 2014.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Pasieka found guilty on 2 counts of first-degree murder in Edmonton warehouse stabbing

The first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years. Convicted murderers who are paroled remain on parole for life.

The jury was asked by the judge whether the two first-degree murder convictions should be served consecutively or concurrently. The jury unanimously decided not to make a recommendation.

The Crown has not indicated whether it will pursue consecutive sentences.

READ MORE: Jayme Pasieka says he suffered nervous breakdown during time of deadly Loblaw attack

With files from Phil Heidenreich, Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
deadly stabbing
Edmonton crime
Edmonton Warehouse Stabbings
Jayme Pasieka
Jayme Pasieka guilty
Jayme Pasieka murder
Loblaw warehouse stabbings
Warehouse Stabbings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News