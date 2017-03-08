John Oakley Show – Tuesday March 7, 2017

Here we go again, a great day for talk radio! John spends the afternoon talking to the story makers of the day.

CIA could listen through cellphones, smart TVs, WikiLeaks claims.

Dr. Ann Cavoukian is the Executive Director of the Privacy &Big Data Institute and Former Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario. She joins the Oakley Show and talks about how these organizations collect and share information.

Are women equal to men?

That’s what Conservative Party of Canada leadership candidate Dr. Kellie Leitch wants to ask immigrants to Canada. She joins the John Oakley show to talk about her “Canadian Values” questionnaire.

Ontario PC Party calls for school closure moratorium

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives are calling for a moratorium on school closures in the province and a review of the guidelines that determine them. Patrick Brown, the leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario joins the John Oakley Show and says the Wynne government is trying to find savings on the backs of students

The John Oakley Panel gets together to discuss the important stories of the day. Privacy, transgender bathrooms, and deportation of illegals – are all on the docket. Live from the AM640 studios today are:

Elissa Freeman – is a Public Relations strategist and PR and Pop Culture Media Expert.

Peter Shurman – Social Commentator; Government Relations Specialist; Author. Expert – Canadian, Ontario politics, business, generational change. Pro speaker,media commentator.

Rocco Rossi — CEO of Prostate Cancer Canada and formal mayoral candidate