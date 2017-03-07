Missing Persons Unit
March 7, 2017 4:19 pm

Winnipeg police search for missing 63-year-old man

By Online Producer  Global News
Jeremy Desrochers / File / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Police are concerned for the well-being of 63-year-old Wayne Larry Mogk.

Mogk was last seen late Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area.

He is described as standing 5’10” with a heavy build, shaved grey hair and could be wearing a black and green winter jacket, black pants and a baseball cap. He also might be using a wooden cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Persons Unit
North Point Douglas
Wayne Larry Mogk
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News