Winnipeg police search for missing 63-year-old man

WINNIPEG — Police are concerned for the well-being of 63-year-old Wayne Larry Mogk.

Mogk was last seen late Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area.

He is described as standing 5’10” with a heavy build, shaved grey hair and could be wearing a black and green winter jacket, black pants and a baseball cap. He also might be using a wooden cane.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit at 1-204-986-6250.