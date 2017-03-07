2 additional cases of mumps confirmed at TDSB schools, 28 total cases in Toronto

A day after officials confirmed a case of mumps at a Toronto District School Board high school, officials say two other students have contracted the viral infection.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 28 confirmed cases of mumps in Toronto.

Toronto Public Health and the TDSB haven’t said which schools the two additional students attend.

The TDSB announced Monday that a Forest Hill Collegiate Institute student was recovering at home after contracting the mumps. Toronto Public Health said the student wasn’t vaccinated for mumps.

Public health staff have been dealing with an outbreak of mumps in Toronto for weeks.

Most of those infected are between the ages of 18 and 35 and a majority of the confirmed cases have been linked to bars in Toronto’s west end.

The mumps virus is found in saliva and respiratory droplets and is spread person-to-person, Toronto Public Health said. Mumps can be shared through coughing, sneezing, kissing, drinks, utensils, food or drink bottles.

Officials encouraged the public to check their vaccination records. Public Health said people born in 1970 or later should have two doses of the mumps vaccine. The health agency also encouraged people to watch for symptoms of mumps.