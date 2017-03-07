Power for parts of Westman may not be restored until Wednesday

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Hydro is warning customers who may be without power in western Manitoba that it could be until Wednesday before lines are repaired.

As of noon Tuesday about 500 people were still without power and crews are struggling to get to sites in need of repair.

“Some of the lines are on two mile roads that are inaccessible,” Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen said. “To get to most of them require crews leaving a district office with machinery but they can’t see out the windshield.”

1/3 Whiteout conditions today in Westman & Parkland regions preventing our crews from restoring service in rural areas. #mbstorm #mboutage — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 7, 2017

The Westman and Parkland areas are still seeing blizzard like conditions following a storm that dropped everything from lightning strikes to snow.

“In talking with people out there today, they’ve never seen anything like this,” Owen said.

2/2 Because of our inability to travel, & snow drifts blocking roads, some customers may not see service restored until Wednesday. #mbstorm — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) March 7, 2017

Hydro is advising people who may be without power to report the outage online or by phone.