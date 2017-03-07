Daycare worker charged after security camera captures her shoving child down steps

A Pennsylvania daycare worker has been charged after a security camera captured her shoving a four-year-old down a flight of stairs.

Fifty-two-year-old Sarah Gable faces a charge of simple assault after a camera at the Child Care of the Future daycare centre in Darby, PA captured her violent interaction with a young girl.

The video appears to show Gable pushing the girl down four flights of steps, before she apparently realized she was being recorded.

“I think it’s every parent’s worst nightmare that sends their kid to daycare,” Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood told CBS Philly.

READ MORE: Mother furious after daycare worker breastfed her son

According to Upper Darby Police, the incident occurred Friday evening just after 5 p.m. According to multiple reports, workers in the daycare had installed the camera only minutes before the alleged assault took place.

The Associated Press reports that the child sustained a knee injury, but it was not serious and they returned to the day care the next day.

A spokesperson for the daycare said Gable has been terminated from her position, which she had occupied for about a year prior to the incident.

“She needs to go to jail for that,” Shawayne Tavares, a manager at Child Care of the Future, told NBC10 Philadelphia. “You don’t put your hands on a child. Point blank.”

Gable also is charged with child endangerment. It’s not known if she has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

-With files from the Associated Press