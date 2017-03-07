Manitoba Hydro
March 7, 2017 2:30 pm
Updated: March 7, 2017 2:54 pm

Manitoba generating station costs jump $2 billion

By Senior Reporter/Anchor  Global News

The costs to build the Keeyask Generating Station have jumped again.

Artist Rendering/MB Hydro
A A

WINNIPEG – The cost to build the Keeyask Generating Station has jumped to $8.7 billion dollars.

In a news release sent Tuesday Manitoba Hydro said the previously approved budget of $6.5 billion had been revised to not only include rising costs, but a revised completion date.

Instead of November 2019, the new ‘in-service date’ is August 2021.

Story continues below

Last fall the public utility indicated a possible price increase after the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) reviewed its 2014 budget.  At that time it warned the price tag could climb from $6.5 billion to $7.8 billion.

In its release president and CEO of Manitoba Hydro, Kelvin Shepherd, warned costs could climb again.

“There is always a chance of additional risks materializing that could impact the schedule and costs,” Shepherd said.

Once completed Hydo said the export contracts would bring in $4.5 billion.

“It’s important to remember Manitoba is growing, “Shepherd said in the news released.”Updated electric growth forecasts indicated our province is going to need a new source of generation to meet domestic load by approximately 2033.”

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Costs
Crown Corporation
Keeyask
Kevlin Shepherd
Manitoba Hydro
Public Utility

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News