Snow, blowing snow, wind gusts creating mess on Saskatoon streets

City crews are working to keep high priority streets in Saskatoon clear, but it is a losing battle at times.

The city is currently under a blowing snow advisory, with periods of snow and wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

City officials said despite current snow clearing efforts, the snow and wind are creating snow drifts across the city, which can be difficult to see and can form in minutes.

They said drivers should be on the watch for drifting in the west lanes of high speed roads in the outlying areas.

Drivers are also urged to exercise caution around intersections as those can become icy from the wind gusts.

Crews will remain focused on clearing high priority streets throughout the day for the Tuesday evening commute.

City officials said drivers should slow down and watch for the blue and amber lights on graders, loaders and sanders.