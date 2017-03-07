Crime
March 7, 2017 2:26 pm

Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ontario teacher Jaclyn McLaren (left) arrives with her lawyer Pieter Kort at the Quinte Courthouse in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday March 7, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
BELLEVILLE, Ont. – An eastern Ontario teacher accused of sex crimes has pleaded guilty to seven charges in the case.

Jaclyn McLaren originally faced 42 charges after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 13 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.

The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and last year.

At a court hearing in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, McLaren pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to people under 18 and people under 16.

McLaren, who worked for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, is set to be sentenced on May 19.

Global News