Ontario teacher charged with sex crimes against minors pleads guilty

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – An eastern Ontario teacher accused of sex crimes has pleaded guilty to seven charges in the case.

Jaclyn McLaren originally faced 42 charges after an investigation into allegations involving young people between the ages of 13 and 15 in Tweed, Ont.

The alleged crimes took place between 2013 and last year.

At a court hearing in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, McLaren pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of luring, possession of child pornography and making explicit material available to people under 18 and people under 16.

McLaren, who worked for the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board, is set to be sentenced on May 19.