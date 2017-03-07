Japan, U.K. and Canada to compete in 2017 Celebration of Light

The Honda Celebration of Light returns to English Bay this year for the 27th annual fireworks festival.

Competing will be Japan on July 29, United Kingdom on Aug. 2 and Canada on Aug. 5.

“The Honda Celebration of Light sparks togetherness and celebrates the spirit of our city as Vancouver’s premier event,” said Paul Tilbury, co-chair of the Vancouver Fireworks Festival Society, in a release.

More than one million people watched the fireworks at English Bay last year and Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said in a release the Celebration of Light continues to be one of the best-known and most popular summer festivals in the city.

In honour of Canada’s 150th birthday, this year the teams will be required to include an “iconic” Canadian song in their display. The song will be chosen by the public by voting on the Celebration of Light Facebook page.