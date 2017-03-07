Baby found outside in bushes in sub-zero temperatures rushed to Calgary hospital

Paramedics rushed a baby to hospital on Tuesday after he was discovered outside in sub-zero temperatures in the community of Capitol Hill.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of 16A St. N.W. at about 2:30 a.m. for reports of a woman standing outside in the cold, screaming and holding a baby.

Police said when they arrived, they found the baby boy conscious in some bushes in the area.

EMS said the baby, approximately four months old, was transported to hospital in serious condition with concerns about hypothermia. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Child and Family Services has been called in to investigate.

With files from News Talk 770’s Brenda Neufeld and The Canadian Press