Son of Martin Luther King Jr. praises Canada as a ‘north star’ for those seeking freedom

The oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. is praising Canada for being a beacon of freedom.

At a leadership conference in Lethbridge this morning, Martin Luther King III says his father gave a series of lectures in Toronto 50 years ago.

He says his father paid homage to Canada for being a haven for those seeking freedom through the Underground Railroad.

King says Canada continues to be a “north star” for those seeking freedom.

He says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada have set a “wonderful standard of freedom” watched by millions of people.

King’s praise comes as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes another travel ban on people from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries.