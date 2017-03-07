Canada
March 7, 2017 2:14 pm
Updated: March 7, 2017 2:16 pm

Son of Martin Luther King Jr. praises Canada as a ‘north star’ for those seeking freedom

By Staff The Canadian Press

Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr. speaks to members of the media following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
A A

The oldest son of Martin Luther King Jr. is praising Canada for being a beacon of freedom.

At a leadership conference in Lethbridge this morning, Martin Luther King III says his father gave a series of lectures in Toronto 50 years ago.

He says his father paid homage to Canada for being a haven for those seeking freedom through the Underground Railroad.

King says Canada continues to be a “north star” for those seeking freedom.

He says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada have set a “wonderful standard of freedom” watched by millions of people.

King’s praise comes as U.S. President Donald Trump imposes another travel ban on people from a handful of predominantly Muslim countries.
Report an error
Justin Trudeau
Martin Luther King III
Martin Luther King Jr
President Donald Trump
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
u.s. president donald trump
Underground Railroad

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News