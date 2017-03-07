Jay and Silent Bob coming to Calgary for Expo 2017

Actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are coming to Calgary for the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Known for their roles as Jay and Silent Bob in movies like Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma, Smith and Mewes will be appearing together for photo opertunites on Saturday, April 29.

The pair will also attend a special after-hours event featuring a live recording of their podcast Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, also on April 29.

On Tuesday, organizers also announced a special event with James Marsters, who starred as Spike on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel; Marsters will play an acoustic concert on April 28 at Cowboys.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

