March 7, 2017 2:33 pm
Updated: March 7, 2017 2:37 pm

Jay and Silent Bob coming to Calgary for Expo 2017

By Online Reporter  Global News

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes in Clerks II.

©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection
Actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are coming to Calgary for the 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo, event organizers announced Tuesday.

Known for their roles as Jay and Silent Bob in movies like Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy and Dogma, Smith and Mewes will be appearing together for photo opertunites on Saturday, April 29.

The pair will also attend a special after-hours event featuring a live recording of their podcast Jay & Silent Bob Get Old, also on April 29.

On Tuesday, organizers also announced a special event with James Marsters, who starred as Spike on Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel; Marsters will play an acoustic concert on April 28 at Cowboys.

The 2017 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo runs from Thursday, April 27 – Sunday, April 30 at BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

Previously announced Calgary Expo 2017 Media & Voice Guests:

  • John Cusack (Say Anything, High Fidelity, Being John Malkovich)
  • Mara Wilson (Matilda, Mrs. Doubtfire, Welcome to Night Vale, Where Am I Now?)
  • Kevin Sorbo (Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Andromeda, Meet the Spartans)
  • Jason Weiser (The Myths & Legends Podcast)
  • Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, Serenity, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-A-Long Blog)
  • Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
  • Christopher Lambert (Highlander, Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Mortal Kombat)
  • Danielle Panabaker (The Flash, Friday the 13th, Arrow)
  • Jeremy Renner (The AvengersThe Bourne Legacy and Mission: Impossible Rouge Nation)
  • Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead)
  • Ruth Connell (Supernatural)
  • Aly Michalka (iZombie, Hellcats, Phil of the Future)
  • Roger Cross (Dark Matter)
  • Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter)
  • Raphael Sbarge (Once Upon a Time, Murder in the First).

