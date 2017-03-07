‘Real Housewives of Toronto’ candidly address Toronto ‘hate’

On Tuesday night, Canada will be introduced to The Real Housewives of Toronto.

It’s been four years since the Great White North had its own version of this super-popular reality show franchise; The Real Housewives of Vancouver lasted two seasons and ended its run in 2013.

WATCH BELOW: Get to know the Real Housewives of Toronto

Global News had a brief chat with three of the Housewives — Ann Kaplan Mulholland, Jana Webb and Roxy Earle — after they completed a Facebook Live interview with ET Canada.

Asked about the country-wide dislike for Toronto and the social-media trolls who attack the Real Housewives franchise, the ladies were confident in their positions. All three said that Toronto gets a bad rap, and the haters should give the show a chance. They also claim that the Toronto version of the show is “different” from the other iterations on TV.

That remains to be seen, as the ladies come together for the country to see for the first time.

WATCH BELOW: The Real Housewives of Toronto chat with ET Canada

You can watch Global News’ short conversation with the RHOT in the video at the top of this article.

‘The Real Housewives of Toronto’ premieres Tues., March 7 on Slice at 10 p.m. ET/PT.