Fire destroys Vernon home

A family of six in the Vernon area is without a home today as the result of fire.

Their home, located at 649 Pheasant Rd., went up in flames Monday evening.

The BX Swan Lake fire department got the call shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Fire chief, Bill Wacey, says the family was having supper when they noticed smoke coming from the laundry room.

He says the fire spread so quickly, the family barely had time to get out safely.

The two-storey structure and five vehicles were destroyed in the blaze.

Wacey says the family is insured and that a cat is missing.

He says getting water on the fire was a challenge because the nearest fire hydrant was 1,200 feet away and the neighbouring Coldstream fire department provided water to help douse the fire.

Wacey says the fire originated in the laundry room.