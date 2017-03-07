Millions spent clearing snow, ice from Metro Vancouver bridges this winter

After the latest blast of winter weather around B.C.’s south coast, the Ministry of Transportation has released the cost of clearing two of the region’s busiest bridges.

New numbers confirm the bill has already hit $5 million for both the Port Mann Bridge and the Alex Fraser Bridge this winter.

This includes keeping both the roadways clear as well as the cables, to prevent possible ice bombs.

In December, several commuters driving over the Alex Fraser and Port Mann bridges had their windshields smashed by falling ice bombs.

The ministry stated in the past they brought in additional crews to fully prepare the bridges for safe travel, applying anti-icing solutions on the crossbeams of the Alex Fraser bridge’s towers and using a snow removing collar system on the Port Mann.

-With files from Paula Baker and Jill Slattery