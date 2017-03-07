Head-on crash in Langley sends 3 to hospital

Three people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Langley Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to 200th Street and 88th Avenue around 10 p.m.

It appears a southbound Acura jumped the median and slammed into a white van. Fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get the driver out of the van.

While the three people were hurt, it is believed their injuries are not life-threatening.

RCMP officers say speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.