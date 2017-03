Manitoba storm causes flight cancellations at Winnipeg airport

WINNIPEG — A winter snowstorm continues to sweep over parts of Manitoba, causing road and school closures, and even flights cancellations.

Many flights are cancelled at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport Tuesday morning.

RELATED: Winter storm forces road and school closures across Manitoba

WestJet and Air Canada cancelled multiple flights that were set to arrive and depart in Winnipeg later in the morning.

Calm Air also cancelled some flights heading to northern Manitoba due to the weather.

Cancelled arrivals

6:25 a.m.: WestJet WS3417 Thunder Bay

8:15 a.m.: Calm Air MO514 Thompson

8:41 a.m. WestJet WS3244 Saskatoon

8:55 a.m. WestJet WS230 Calgary

8:58 a.m. WestJet WS321 Hamilton

8:59 a.m. WestJet WS318 Edmonton

9:38 a.m. WestJet WS163 Toronto

9:46 Air Canada AC259 Toronto

10:45 a.m. Air Canada AC8525 Ottawa

10:53 a.m. Air Canada AC8332 Calgary

11:02 a.m. Air Canada AC8344 Regina

11:19 a.m. Air Canada AC8292 Saskatoon

11:25 a.m. Calm Air MO527 Flin Flon

12:05 p.m. Air Canada AC8508 Edmonton

12:10 p.m. Calm Air MO503 Gillam

15:16 p.m. WestJet WS475, KE6549, AA8135 Toronto

15:41 p.m. WestJet WS573 Ottawa

15:59 p.m. WestJet WS511, AA8113, DL7066 Montreal

Departure cancellations

7:10 a.m. Calm Air MO503 Gillam

7:30 a.m. Calm Air MO527 The Pas

7:45 a.m. Air Canada AC8345 Regina

8:30 a.m. Calm Air 7F700 Rankin Inlet

8:30 a.m. WestJet WS522, DL7152, AF6551, AA8115, KL9761 Toronto

9:25 a.m. WestJet WS3275 Saskatoon

9:30 a.m. WestJet WS3418 Thunder Bay

9:40 a.m. WestJet WS516, AA8112, AF6579, DL7101 Montreal

9:47 a.m. WestJet WS318 Ottawa

10:00 a.m. WestJet WS322 Hamilton

10:20 a.m. WestJet WS261 Calgary

10:35 a.m. Air Canada AC264 Toronto

11:15 a.m. Calm Air MO501 Thompson

11:20 Air Canada AC8524 Ottawa

11:30 Air Canada AC833 Calgary

15:25 p.m. Air Canada AC8297 Saskatoon

16:05 p.m. Air Canada AC8517 Edmonton

16:15 p.m. WestJet WS739 Calgary

16:25 p.m. WestJet WS573 Edmonton