Snowfall warning remains in place for Fraser Valley, Howe Sound Tuesday morning

While the snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver has ended, it remains in place for the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says those regions could see between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Snowfall amounts have ranged from less than 2 centimetres south of Highway 1 to almost 5 centimetres over northern sections. However, Environment Canada says residents should expect more snow later this morning and into the afternoon, with further amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres possible this evening.

South of Highway 1, the snow will mix with rain later this morning. It is expected the snow will fall the heaviest over eastern sections of the Fraser Valley.

In Howe Sound, Environment Canada says snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres is expected. Snow is expected to continue fall on the region later this morning and into the evening but is expected to ease overnight.

Drivers are being warning against quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

A special weather statement remains in effect for parts of Vancouver Island and the Central Coast. Environment Canada says a cold, moist and unstable flow of air originating from the Gulf of Alaska will continue to bring flurries to those areas with more accumulation over higher terrain.