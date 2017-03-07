Speed and alcohol factors in serious Deerfoot Trail crash: Calgary police

Calgary police believe both speed and alcohol may be factors in a serious crash on southbound Deerfoot Trail on Monday.

It happened in the southeast near the turnoff for Anderson Road and Bow Bottom Trail at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the driver hit a pole, causing his vehicle to veer into the ditch.

READ MORE: Man arrested for impaired driving after Deerfoot crash seriously injures 3 people

The driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused the closure of southbound Deerfoot Trail at Glenmore Trail S.E.

TRAFFIC: We are on-scene of an injury collision. S/B Deerfoot TR NE x Glenmore Tr is closed. Expect delays. #yyctraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 7, 2017

It was reopened just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

With files from Nathan Taylor