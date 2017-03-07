Canada
March 7, 2017
Updated: March 7, 2017 6:48 am

Road closures in effect after fuel spill in Caledon

Highway 9 in Caledon is partially closed due to a tractor-trailer crash on March 7, 2017.

The Ministry of Environment has been called in after a tractor-trailer carrying gasoline jackknifed in Caledon early Tuesday morning causing a fuel spill.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 9 east of Airport Road in Mono Mills.

Authorities say a quantity of fuel leaked from the tanker and into a nearby creek.

The cause of the crash is unknown but the driver was uninjured.

A portion of Highway 9 remains closed as crews attempt to assess the damage.

