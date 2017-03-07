NDG restaurant hit by Molotov cocktail

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a restaurant in NDG early Tuesday.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, two individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident.

A 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were questioned by police shortly after the incident and then arrested.

The fire caused minor damage to the inside of the restaurant.

Brabant said the two suspects will be met by arson squad investigators sometime Tuesday.