Crime
March 7, 2017 6:01 am
Updated: March 7, 2017 6:03 am

NDG restaurant hit by Molotov cocktail

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Two individuals have been arrested in connection to a Molotov cocktail that was thrown at a restaurant in NDG, Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
A A

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at a restaurant in NDG early Tuesday.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, two individuals have been arrested in connection to the incident.

A 28-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were questioned by police shortly after the incident and then arrested.

The fire caused minor damage to the inside of the restaurant.

Brabant said the two suspects will be met by arson squad investigators sometime Tuesday.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Jean-Pierre Brabant
Molotov Cocktail
Montreal Police
NDG molotov cocktail
SPVM

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News