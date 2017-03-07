Kelowna hospital celebrates fundraising goal

The Kelowna General Hospital Foundation celebrated the end of its Perinatal Unit fundraiser with a bit of Canadian star power Monday.

Jillian Harris, host of ‘Love It or List It’, joined the Giving Giggles Celebration at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre for the Arts.

Harris, who calls Kelowna home, had her first child, Leo, at KGH in August 2016.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, our family has had a lot of different experiences at KGH,” Harris said. “From my grandma, to my parents and their heart attack, my dad having cancer a few years ago: so our family, we have a punch-pass at KGH.”

“When I became pregnant, I knew that I wanted to have Leo at KGH.”

The Giving Giggles campaign raised more than $3.2 million for the new KGH Perinatal Unit.

READ MORE: New maternity ward opens at KGH

“The community’s come on board to sponsor just a wide variety of equipment in there, from monitors, things in the operating room, wireless fetal monitors, things like that,” said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore. “It’s an absolutely amazing unit. Absolutely state of the art.”