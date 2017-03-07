Ballet Kelowna alumni returns to Okanagan stage
Robb Beresford is returning to the Okanagan where he spent the early years of his professional ballet career.
Beresford will be dancing with the Alonzo King LINES Ballet at the Kelowna Community Theatre Mar. 7.
LINES Ballet is based out of San Francisco, and according to their website, the dance company, “creates works that draw on a diverse set of deeply rooted cultural traditions, imbuing classical ballet with new expressive potential.”
Tickets to Tuesday’s sole Okanagan performance by the dance troupe can be purchased on line.
