RCMP say man wanted for assault, pointing gun in Morinville, may be in Edmonton area

Morinville RCMP released a photo of a suspect on Monday as they try to track him down in connection with an incident over the weekend in which they allege he assaulted someone at a rural home near Legal, Alta. before pointing a gun at them.

Police said officers were called to the home just before 4 p.m. on Saturday but said the suspect in the assault left before they got there. They said a rifle was recovered by officers at the residence but it is not known whether the suspect may have other guns.

Mounties are now looking for 47-year-old Michael Chapman and say he is wanted for assault, pointing a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

While his whereabouts are unknown, police said “he may be in the Edmonton area.”

Chapman is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighing 183 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflage jacket and work boots.

Anyone with information on the incident or Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Morinville RCMP detachment at 780-939-4550 or to call their local police detachment. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.

Police urged the public to be “cautious” if they come across Chapman as he may be armed.