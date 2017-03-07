Penticton teen released from psych ward hours before arson fire

Crown counsel is seeking a prison term of up to five years for a Penticton teenager who pleaded guilty to lighting her home on fire.

Fast-moving flames ripped through four townhouse units at the Cascade Gardens Complex in Penticton on Oct.13, 2016 around 8 p.m.

It caused more than $1 million in damage to the building.

At least 12 people escaped unscathed but a pet cat and three birds perished in the flames.

Sixty members of the Penticton Fire Department worked tirelessly to contain the inferno.

“Although it looks intact behind us most of the building was gutted on the inside,” Fire Chief Larry Watkinson said at the time.

Officials said the blaze was intentionally set.

Neighbours heard a teen arguing with her mother just before flames erupted.

Last fall 18-year-old Sydney Leer pleaded guilty to one count of arson damaging property.

Today crown counsel argued Leer should be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

“Leer presented shocking disregard for the lives and safety of the residents of her building, her mother, and for the emergency responders,” prosecutor Kurt Froehlich said in his sentencing submissions.

“She does not have insight into the offence, she does not regret burning down the complex, she believes she did residents a favour… the lack of insight increases the risk she may re-offend,” Froehlich argued.

Crown said Leer was angry with her mother but told police she didn’t know why she set the fire.

Court heard the teen suffers from mental health issues and shows signs of borderline personality disorder.

Crown read three victim impact statements from displaced tenants describing the financial impact and emotional toll the fire has had on them.

Leer’s mother also emotionally addressed the court, expressing anger towards a doctor for releasing her troubled teenager from a psychiatric unit at Penticton Regional Hospital despite her begging health officials not to release her daughter.

She said she doesn’t agree with what her daughter’s done and wants to get her help.

Leer’s mother told the court despite everything she will always love her daughter.

Midway through the sentencing hearing the proceeding came to a grinding halt. Leer requested a new lawyer.

Sentencing submissions were adjourned but a new date has not been set.