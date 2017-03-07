Boater missing after fishing vessel capsizes northeast of Comox, B.C.

A fishing vessel with five people on board capsized off the coast of Vancouver Island, search and rescue officials confirmed Monday night.

The Miss Cory ran into trouble and capsized off Cape Lazo, located about four nautical miles northeast of Comox, at around 4:30 p.m.

Four of the five crew members have been pulled from the water. The remaining crew member is still missing and is feared to be trapped inside the vessel.

The search for the missing crew member is now being handed over to local RCMP.

More to come…