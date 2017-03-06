Parts of Wood Buffalo under an extreme cold warning

A bitter cold snap that began late last month has re-emerged in northeastern Alberta as Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for parts of Wood Buffalo Monday afternoon.

The weather agency said “a period of very cold wind chills is expected” and that the extreme conditions were expected to last until Wednesday.

Environment Canada says it issues extreme cold warnings when “very cold temperatures or wind chill” presents an increased risk of frost bite and hypothermia.

The weather agency warned the cold can be especially dangerous for homeless people, people who work outdoors, people with certain medical issues, infants and seniors.

People in the areas under a warning are encouraged to dress warmly.

Extreme cold conditions are expected to persist until Wednesday.

Extreme cold warning issued for the NE corner of Alta. tonight. -40 wind chills expected. #abroads #abcold pic.twitter.com/H1U4ccGGFz — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) March 6, 2017

As of 7 p.m., the following areas were under an extreme cold warning:

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Clausen’s Landing and Chipewyan 201FG

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Colin-Cornwall Lakes Prov. Park

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Fitzgerald and La Butte Creek

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Fort Chipewyan and Sand Point

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Namur River and Namur Lake Reserves

R.M. of Wood Buffalo near Old Fort Chipewyan 201 and 201ABCDE

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Garden River and Thebacha Trail

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Hay Camp and Ninishith Hills

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park near Peace Point and Lake Claire

Wood Buffalo Nat. Park west of the Fifth Meridian

