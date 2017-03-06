Crime
Man charged with 435 offences after company defrauded of $145K: Toronto police

Toronto police have charged a man with 435 offences in connection with a fraud investigation.

TORONTO – Police in Toronto say a man is facing 435 charges in a fraud investigation.

Investigators say a company noticed several bookkeeping discrepancies on July 14, 2015, and contacted police the next day.

A detailed review allegedly uncovered fraudulent cheques of varying amounts, between several dollars and $2,000, being cashed over a two-year period.

Police say cheques totalling about $145,000 were made payable to a former sub-contractor and all but five had been cashed.

They say a 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and is charged with 140 counts of fraud under $5,000, five counts of attempted fraud, and 145 counts each of using a forged document and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man is to appear in court on April 19.

Global News