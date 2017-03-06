Edmonton Eskimos sign veteran offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell to contract extension

The Edmonton Eskimos signed Canadian offensive lineman Matt O’Donnell to a contract extension through the 2020 season Monday.

The six-foot-11, 35-pound native of Comox, B.C., is entering his sixth season with the Eskimos, having won a Grey Cup in 2015. He has started 56-of-67 regular-season games, starting at both guard positions and right tackle.

“Matt is a proven leader amongst his teammates,” Ed Hervey, Edmonton’s vice-president of football operations/GM said in a statement. “Matt has developed into one of the most dominate offensive linemen in the CFL.

“His physical toughness and competitiveness is exactly what we want on our football team, particularly on the offensive line.”