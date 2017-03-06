Regina man charged after ATM heists

A 34-year-old man is facing seven charges after three break and enters throughout Regina, including two involving ATMs.

The man was arrested on March 5 after police executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Athol Street and seized a number of items.

An investigation led to several charges in connection with three break and enters.

According to police, the first break and enter was on Sept. 21, 2016 when a suspect or suspects pried open an ATM and VLTs at a restaurant in the 3900 block of Gordon Road. Police do not know the exact time of the break-in.

Then on Dec. 13, 2016 at 2:08 a.m., a safe at a business in the 2100 block of Albert Street was broken into. The suspect or suspects removed a large of cash.

On March 3 at about 4:30 a.m., a suspect or suspects tried to pry open an ATM in the 400 block of Albert Street. The suspect or suspects were unsuccessful and left.

Thomas Polson, 34, of Regina, is facing three break and enter charges, two charges of disguise with intent and two charges of possession of break-in instruments.

Polson appeared in provincial court Monday morning.