Threat shuts down school northeast of Edmonton, youth facing charges: RCMP

Charges are pending against a youth suspected of posting a “potential threat” on social media that shut down a school about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton on Monday, the RCMP said.

According to police, officers were notified of the social media post at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. They did not provide details about the threat or which social media site it was posted to, but said it was directed at the École Mallaig School in Mallaig, Alta.

Mounties said the St. Paul Education Regional Division was advised of the threat and the school was closed on Monday as a precaution.

In a letter sent to parents, the school board said classes would resume Tuesday and that “appropriate precautionary measures have been put into place.”

“At this time we are uncertain how long they will remain in effect.”

According to police, charges are pending against a youth for uttering threats and failing to comply with court conditions in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online.