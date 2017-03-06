Man charged in Pincher Creek standoff back in custody
A man accused of firing shots at Pincher Creek RCMP officers last month is back in custody after breaching conditions of his release.
Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers stopped a vehicle, driven by 53-year-old Dewey “Todd” Starzyk, according to Pincher Creek RCMP. He was subsequently arrested for allegedly breaking his curfew.
Following a search of his vehicle, police said they found what they believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia.
Starzyk had previously been arrested Feb. 8, after a standoff with police at his Pincher Creek residence.
In connection with that incident, he was charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.
In connection with his latest arrest, Starzyk has been charged with one count of breaching his recognizance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Starzyk’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.
