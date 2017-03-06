Crime
March 6, 2017

Man charged in Pincher Creek standoff back in custody

Dewey "Todd" Starzyk is back in police custody after allegedly breaching conditions of his release. Starzyk was arrested in February 2017 following a standoff with Pincher Creek RCMP.

Quinn Campbell / Global News
A man accused of firing shots at Pincher Creek RCMP officers last month is back in custody after breaching conditions of his release.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, officers stopped a vehicle, driven by 53-year-old Dewey “Todd” Starzyk, according to Pincher Creek RCMP. He was subsequently arrested for allegedly breaking his curfew.

Following a search of his vehicle, police said they found what they believed to be cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Starzyk had previously been arrested Feb. 8, after a standoff with police at his Pincher Creek residence.

In connection with that incident, he was charged with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance.

In connection with his latest arrest, Starzyk has been charged with one count of breaching his recognizance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Starzyk’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 7.

Global News