Rockets’ Herringer named WHL goaltender of the week

The Western Hockey League has named Kelowna Rockets goaltender Michael Herringer the WHL Goaltender of the Week and the league nominee for Vaughn CHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Mar. 5, 2017.

The 21-year-old went 3-0-0-0 with a 1.10 goal-against average and 74 saves this past week.

On Wednesday, Herringer stopped 25 shots in a 5-1 win against Prince George, and was named the game’s second star.

On Friday, he made 34 saves before blocking another six shots in the shootout, helping the Rockets edge the Everett Silvertips 3-2.

Herringer also entered as relief on Saturday, Mar. 4, turning aside all 15 pucks sent his way to aid his team in a 4-2 come-from-behind victory versus the Tri City Americans.

This is the second time Herringer has been handed the honour.

The last time was for the week ending Oct. 23, 2016.