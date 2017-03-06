Alberta family honours grandmother with random acts of kindness: ‘spoil your favourite little people’

A random act of kindness, meant to honour a grandmother who passed away two years ago, helped make the day of a central Alberta man and his daughter over the weekend.

Robin Folkins and his 11-year-old daughter, Rory, were heading home to Provost from Vermilion Sunday when they decided to pop into the Walmart in Wainwright. Rory had some leftover Christmas money and wanted to pick out a new toy.

When they got to the toy aisle, Rory noticed an envelope taped to one of the shelves. Written on the outside in big, black letters were the words “please take me.”

Curious, Rory took the envelope to her dad. Inside the envelope he found a card with a woman’s picture on it. There was a short message written inside, along with $40.

“Today is the day we lost our nan two years ago,” read the note. “We want to do a few good deeds in her memory. Our nan was a very special person, always willing to help out in any way. My nan’s favourite people in her life were the little people in her life. She had six grandkids, two sons, tons of nieces/nephews. She also fostered many kids through the years.

“Take this money and spoil your favourite little people today!”

So Folkins did just that.

“My daughter, she’s 11 years old, and any little girl likes to spend money if they can. She was really excited. She was super excited and… I was kind of shocked. You don’t see this happen very often. I’ve never seen it happen myself,” Folkins said Monday.

After picking out a few toys, the pair had a bit of money left, so they decided to head to A&W for root beer floats. Folkins was extremely appreciative of the kind gesture and the fact he was able to share the special experience with his daughter.

“You hear about people buying coffee at Tim Hortons for people behind them but something like this is quite different and she was just so excited about it,” Folkins said of his daughter.

“She was absolutely thrilled that she got to be a part of something so special.”

“It was really nice because so often it’s just routine going from this to that or off to school. But to take the opportunity to say, ‘you know, somebody has gone to the effort, we actually are a part of this, so let’s do exactly what they want because that’s their wish. That’s how they want to remember their grandmother. So let’s respect that wish and enjoy ourselves.'”

When he got home, Folkins took to Facebook to share his experience in hopes the woman’s family would see his post and know the experience meant a lot to him and his daughter.

“I just really want to let this family know that this has been found and what they asked has actually happened,” he said. “It’s such a special way to remember somebody who obviously meant so much to them. I think everybody’s lost somebody in their life but this is a pretty unique and special way to remember them.”

Folkins has learned who the woman was but hasn’t been in contact with any of her family. He has also learned similar notes were left at other Wainwright locations – one at the Tim Hortons and another at the Boston Pizza.

Wainwright is located approximately 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

