Arrest made after man’s body found at Seymour Street condo

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a body was found at a residential building in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning.

At around 8 a.m. on March 4th, police were called to an apartment building at 438 Seymour Street after a man’s body was found in the building.

He has now been identified as 39-year-old Vancouver resident Sofien Kazdaghli.

A suspect has been identified by investigators and shortly after noon on Sunday, a 21-year-old Vancouver man was arrested as he was about to board a Greyhound bus to leave the city.

Diego Alfonso Huerta has been charged with second-degree murder.

Cst. Jason Doucette with Vancouver Police would not comment on the relationship between the two men, but said they both lived in the same building and were familiar with each other.

“This is not considered a stranger attack,” said Doucette. “There was a former relationship between these two people. We have no reason to believe that the public is at risk.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.