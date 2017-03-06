City of Regina names new acting fire chief

The City of Regina has a new acting director and chief of fire and protective services after an announcement stating the current fire chief Ernie Polsom’s last day was Monday.

Layne Jackson takes over from Polsom who has been the fire chief since 2014.

“I wish the former director, Ernie Polsom, and his family well. I thank him for his service to our community and today was his last day for the city,” City Manager Chris Holden said at a press conference.

“The city will follow our contractual obligations, but because this is a personnel matter, I won’t offer further comment.”

Holden said the change will not impact fire services in the city.

“I will state that his departure was not for cause,” Holden said.

Jackson, who was most recently the deputy chief of operation Regina Fire and Protective Services, is a 20-year firefighter veteran. He has spent 10 years in Regina.

According to the city, a search for a permanent replacement will begin immediately. It is expected to take up to six months.