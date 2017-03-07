John Oakley Show – Monday March 6, 2017

John keeps you company on the commute home with the biggest stories of the day, and the news-makers who matter.

Kingsway Theatre owner refutes claims of discrimination by actress Olunike Adeliyi

Olunike Adeliyi says she was refused a ticket at the Kingsway Theatre unless she agreed to surrender her backpack — something the theatre doesn’t allow inside auditoriums. Kingsway Theatre owner Rui Pereira joined the Oakley Show and says that the patron was abusive towards his staff.

Explaining her version of the events, how she felt and why she went to the media Olunike Adeliyi joins the John Oakley show with her side of the story.

Mississauga driver admits to killing Petro-Canada employee while fleeing with stolen gas

AM640 Legal analyst Joseph Neuberger joins the John Oakley Show and explains why Abdullahi Mohamoud was only sentenced to 30 months for the deadly crime

Mike Van Soelen – Managing Principal at Navigator – expert in communications and marketing, both in the private sector and political realm

Councillor Gord Perks – was elected to represent Parkdale-High Park in 2006. Gord’s emphasis has been on waste reduction and public transit, and he is the principal author of the Canadian Green Consumer Guide, one of Canada’s best-selling non-fiction books.

Adrienne Batra – Editor in Chief Toronto Sun & 24 Hrs TO, Former CAF LT, Displaced Saskatchewanian, college hoops fan with a shoe obsession