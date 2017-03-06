13 people charged in ‘dial-a-dope crackdown’ in Fort McMurray

Eight people have been arrested and warrants have been issued for another five people after a “crackdown against suspected dial-a-dope drug dealers” operating in Fort McMurray.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) said its organized crime team worked with members of the Wood Buffalo RCMP on a four-month investigation, which led to the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl.

“Dial-a-dope drug dealers are typically the first step into criminal gangs and/or networks,” read a media release from ALERT. “Criminal networks use dial-a-dope dealers to insulate themselves from the risks associated to the drug trade, which includes arrests, drug rips, debts, and related violence.”

The investigation was launched after members of the community came forward with concerns related to drug trafficking.

“Drugs harm our communities in variety of ways and ALERT is committed to dismantling criminal networks that facilitate the flow of fentanyl and cocaine into our neighbourhoods,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Pamela Robinson said in a media release Monday.

Eight people were arrested between Jan. 25 and Feb. 21, 2017. Each suspect has been charged with at least one drug trafficking offence, ALERT said.

Sean Bowes, 36, from Fort McMurray

Frederick Bursey, 28, from Fort McMurray

Matthew Gagnon, 19, from Fort McMurray

Michael Gill, 25, from Fort McMurray

Kelly Griffin, 31, from Fort McMurray

Dylan Nkala, 19, from Edmonton

Justin Robinson, 27, from Pembroke, Ont

Derrick Spooney, 31, from Nova Scotia

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of the following five people:

Michael Corbu, 22, from Edmonton

Jeffrey Lundin, 27, from Fort McMurray

Chase McDougall, 22, from Spruce Grove

Hamid Saad Al Amiri, 31, from Edmonton

Melvern Smith, 23, from Edmonton

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Fort McMurray’s gang tipline at 780-788-GANG.